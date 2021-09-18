Highlights: Jaxson Dart throws for most passing yards in a USC debut with 391 to down Washington State, 45-14

USC football has won 12 of the last 14 meetings against Washington State after scoring 45 unanswered points in a 45-14 victory on Saturday, Sept. 18 in Pullman. Freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart throws for the most passing yards in a USC debut with 391 on 30-of-46 pass attempts, while also totaling four touchdowns and two interceptions against the Cougars. Junior wide receiver Drake London set career-highs in receptions (13) and receiving yards (170) while also adding two touchdowns to his career day. The Trojans imrpove to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in conference. The Cougars fall to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.