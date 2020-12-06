Highlights: Jarek Broussard eclipses 300 rush yards in 24-13 victory over Arizona, Colorado remains undefeated
Colorado football is now 4-0 for the first time since 2018 after defeating Arizona 24-13 on Saturday in Tucson. Sophomore running back Jarek Broussard continues his impressive season with a historic 301-yard rushing performance against the Wildcats; fourth player in Colorado history to run for 300 yards in a game and the first since Chris Brown in 2002. Inside linebacker Nate Landman finished with 16 tackles, tying a career-high for the senior. Arizona extends its losing streak to 11 and falls to 0-4 on the season.