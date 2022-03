Ute Nation

Late Thursday night, the No. 11 seed Runnin’ Utes faced off the No. 6 seed Washington Huskies in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament. The Utes led most of the first half, shooting 50% from the field (15-30) putting up a good fight against the Huskies and the Utes were down by only three going into the half. Marco Anthony led the team in points with 18, Branden Carlson had 14 with six rebounds, and Gabe Madsen was the only other Ute to hit double digits with 12 total.