Highlights: Jake Luton's career performance leads Oregon State over UCLA

Oregon State football went into the Rose Bowl Saturday night and came away with a 48-31 victory over UCLA behind a career performance from quarterback Jake Luton. Luton led the Beavers with a career-high five passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown – the six total ties a single-game Oregon State record for touchdowns in a game. The win snaps a six-game conference losing streak and it's the Beavers first win against the Bruins since 2012.

