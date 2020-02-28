Highlights: Jaime Jaquez Jr. game-winner lifts UCLA men's basketball past Arizona State

Jaime Jaquez Jr. capped off a thriller at Pauley Pavilion between UCLA men's basketball and Arizona State on Thursday and Pac-12 Networks' JB Long and Don MacLean recap the exciting game. With 0.6 seconds remaining on the clock, freshman guard Jaquez Jr. nailed the game-winning three pointer to give the Bruins a 75-72 victory over the Sun Devils. UCLA has now won six straight games and move to a tie for first place in the conference with Oregon. Remy Martin went off for a game-high 30 points as Arizona State's winning streak comes to an end at seven.

