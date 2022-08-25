Highlights from Jaguars joint practices vs. Falcons

With the last week of preseason halfway gone, the Jacksonville Jaguars flashed some serious skill with some impressive highlights against the Atlanta Falcons in joint practices on Wednesday. The teams are gaining familiarity with each other at the combined practice sessions, and from the looks of it, the Jaguars are taking full advantage of the opportunity.

Several clips of the team’s dominant play surfaced on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, showing just how exciting this Jacksonville team might be in the regular season.

Take a look at these plays, and try not to get too excited about what is to come this year:

With a few more weeks of quality practices like they had on Wednesday, the Jaguars should be in a position to play much more competitive football than they did at this point last season. They have a competent roster chock-full of rising stars on both sides of the ball, and a with a win against the Falcons could take a full head of steam into the regular season in September.

Jacksonville has managed to avoid the injury bug in the preseason, and as the old adage goes, the best ability in the NFL is availability. If they can escape the intense joint practices this week with the top-end of their roster remaining injury-free, they should have a good chance to surprise some teams who underestimate the squad they’ve put together in head coach Doug Pederson’s first season.

It’ll take time to see how the Jaguars convert on the promise of their 2022 season, but for now, especially with the excellent videos coming out of practices, the future looks as bright as ever in Duval County. Given how excellent the team has looked in these preseason opportunities to shine, fans should expect nothing less than marked improvement over their 2021 campaign this year.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire