Highlights: Indiana's Holmes drops 24 v. Wisconsin
Mackenzie Holmes led the charge for Indiana against Wisconsin on Wednesday, dropping 24 points on 11-of-19 from the field.
A Hendrick Motorsports driver had won the pole for the last three Daytona 500s.
Associate head coach Jake Diebler will be the the Buckeyes' interim coach for remainder of the season.
The Pistons-Suns pregame got heated.
"When are we going to fix these gun laws?"
Clark is more excited than anxious ahead of Iowa's game Thursday. She also hopes the Hawkeyes won't burn a timeout just to celebrate the historic moment.
Logano will start first in the Daytona 500 for the first time in his career
There are some widely available players in fantasy coming off the NBA trade deadline — so it's time to make room by making some tough cuts.
At least two armed suspects were taken into custody.
Wilks lasted one season as the team's defensive coordinator.
The Warriors reportedly approached the Lakers about the possibility of trading for James at the deadline — and it makes sense.
North Carolina beat Syracuse by 36 in January.
"It's a dream come true," Cavnar said in a statement.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend of the show Justis Mosqueda to look back on Super Bowl LVIII and discuss Charles' time in Las Vegas and at the game, how the Kansas City Chiefs game-planned to beat the San Francisco 49ers, how we should view the Chiefs dynasty and much more. Later in the show, Charles and Justis team up to answer questions from listeners on the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft (Drake Maye QB1?), the future of the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders and Davante Adams, Jordan Love and more.
Josh Berry will take over the No. 4 car for Kevin Harvick following Harvick's retirement.
In today's edition: The Super Bowl's huge viewership, Wemby goes wild, Indiana State returns to the rankings, the top 20 plays of the NFL season, and more.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus offers up a full-scale breakdown of Week 17 of the season, when the NBA will take its All-Star break.
The 49ers don't have a lot of big roster concerns this offseason.
In today's edition: The Chiefs cement their dynasty, Patrick Mahomes adds to his legend, the birth of "Vinsanity," dress like the DunKings, and more.
After Jake Moody's 55-yarder in the first half, Harrison Butker just barely broke the record with a 57-yard field goal in the third quarter.
Kittle's catch in the fourth quarter set up a score two plays later. But the extra point was blocked, keeping the Chiefs within a field goal.