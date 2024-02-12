Advertisement

Highlights: Incoming UGA transfer WR London Humphreys

James Morgan
·2 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs plucked talented wide receiver London Humphreys away from SEC foe Vanderbilt. Humphreys, who transferred to Georgia in December, is ranked as the No. 15 transfer in the country and the No. 3 wide receiver. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Humphreys has excellent speed and showcased it during his freshman season with Vanderbilt. In fact, he scored on a lengthy touchdown against Georgia that surely caught the eye of UGA head coach Kirby Smart.

The former Vanderbilt star joins a deep Georgia wide receiver room that features Arian Smith, Dominic Lovett, Dillon Bell, Rara Thomas, Anthony Evans, Miami transfer Colbie Young, USC transfer Michael Jackson III and more. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has a lot of weapons to pick from in 2024 and should lead a very entertaining offense next season.

Let’s take a look at some of London Humphreys’ top highlights and statistics:

London Humphreys 2023 stats

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

  • 2023 stats: 22 receptions for 439 receiving yards and four touchdowns

  • Humphreys averaged 20 yards per reception

Humpheys scores touchdown against UGA

Humphreys' first career touchdown

Humphreys touchdown vs. Wake Forest

London Humphreys full freshman season highlights

Humphreys as a high school recruit

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

  • Three-star prospect

  • No. 90 wide receiver in the country, per 247Sports

  • High school: Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, Tennessee)

  • Size: 6-foot-3, 190-pounds

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire