Highlights: Incoming Georgia transfer WR Michael Jackson
Incoming Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Michael Jackson III is transferring to Athens, Georgia, from the USC Trojans. The junior wide receiver has battled injuries throughout his career, but has a lot of talent.
Michael Jackson III is very effective in the screen game and is touch to tackle after the catch. Jackson III is physical at the catch point and should see snaps in the Georgia offense.
The 6-foot, 200-pound wide receiver from Las Vegas, Nevada, has one season of eligibility remaining. Jackson III caught passes from star USC quarterback Caleb Williams the past two seasons. Jackson III is a former three-star recruit.
247Sports ranks Jackson III as the No. 360 transfer in this cycle and the No. 66 wide receiver. Jackson III is considered a three-star recruit as a transfer, but if he can stay healthy, then he has an opportunity to outperform this ranking.
Let’s take a look at Michael Jackson III’s career highlights and stats:
Michael Jackson III's 2023 stats
Junior (2023): 17 receptions for 146 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown
Jackson played in nine games
Jackson III's lone touchdown in 2023
Jackson III's 2022 stats
Sophomore (2022): 17 receptions for 236 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns
Two rushes for 72 yards
Jackson played in eight games
The former USC wide receiver's 2022 highlights
Jackson III's 2021 stats
Freshman (2021): 12 receptions for 116 receiving yards and no receiving touchdowns
Played in seven games
Jackson III's Pro Football Focus grade
Michael Jackson III’s career PFF grade: 69.3 overall grade, 69.7 receiving grade
519 career snaps
11 of 15 in contested catches in his career including seven of eight last season
Jackson III's transfer commitment to Georgia
— Michael Jackson lll (@mike3jack) January 4, 2024