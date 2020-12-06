Highlights: Huge first half helps Stanford hand No. 22 Washington its first loss of the year

The Stanford Cardinal stunned the No. 22 Washington Huskies on Saturday afternoon, when they jumped out to a huge first half lead and managed to hold on for a final of 31-26. Jt was the Huskies first loss of the season. Stanford appeared to catch the Huskies off guard, going ahead 24-3 at halftime. However, Washington mounted a strong comeback attempt in the second half to make it close, nearly completing its second straight comeback for 20+ points. But the Cardinal leaned on its run game, led by Austin Jones (132 yards, two touchdowns) to close out the upset.