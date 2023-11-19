Highlights: Harrisburg tops Central York in District 3 Class 6A semifinals
Check out some of the top plays from Harrisburg's 28-21 win over Central York in the District 3 Class 6A football semifinals.
With five undefeated teams and four others with one loss, the CFP race can go in many directions.
Michigan's win over Maryland on Saturday was quite indicative of its bizarre 2023 season. Another crucial win for the undefeated team — with its head coach nowhere to be seen.
The Eagles waived their 1994 first-round draft pick on Thursday. That is not a typo.
The Bulldogs outscored the Volunteers 38-3 after Tennessee scored on its first offensive play.
No. 10 Louisville is headed to the ACC title game for the first time in program history.
The Steelers are winning even if it isn't "pretty."
Jefferson has not played for the Vikings since suffering a hamstring injury Oct. 8
The network has broadcast Notre Dame home football games since 1991.
Here's how to watch the Washington vs. Oregon State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 12 college football schedule.
Everything you need to know about streaming the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.
Fans haven't been offered refunds after they saw less than 10 minutes of practice Thursday night.
The Buffaloes were blown out by Washington State as Shedeur Sanders got injured.
The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
Shedeur Sanders' injury only added to Colorado's miserable night in Pullman.
The Clippers lost their first five games with James Harden.
Our fantasy hockey waiver wire suggestions have plenty of options to give your roster a lift this week.
There has been a lot of public sniping around LSU in the last few days, with Reese at the center.
Fantasy analyst Sal Vetri unveils his 10 findings that can lead to Week 11 fantasy success.
Which of these two bounce-back teams will deliver the most fantasy points in Week 11? Scott Pianowski and Jorge Martin debate.
Even Brian Cashman described 2023 as a disaster for the Yankees. Is the longtime GM willing to pull the right strings to get things back on track for 2024?