Highlights of Georgia’s newest WR commitment Nitro Tuggle

Three-star wide receiver recruit NiTareon “Nitro” Tuggle committed to Georgia on Tuesday, choosing the Bulldogs over Colorado, Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, and others.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver is a member of the class of 2024. Out of Nappanee, Indiana, the Northwood star is the No. 457 overall player in the class of 2024, No. 67 wide receiver and the No. 5 player in Indiana.

On tape, Tuggle is an explosive athlete. The talented wide receiver makes sharp cuts and is a playmaker when he gets the football.

Tuggle shows the ability to track the ball well and is capable of making contested catches over defensive backs.

He has some impressive film, via Hudl. Tuggle possesses a juke move that is quite effective and can be dangerous after the catch.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire