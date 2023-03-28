Highlights of Georgia’s newest OT commitment Malachi Toliver

On Sunday, Georgia’s 2024 recruiting class landed its 11th commitment in Cartersville (Ga.) offensive lineman Malachi Toliver.

Toliver ranks as a three-star prospect who stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 300 pounds.

Toliver picked Georgia over Louisville, Auburn, LSU, Tennessee, Michigan, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, and Ole Miss.

247Sports ranks Toliver as the nation’s No. 916 overall player, No. 73 offensive tackle, and No. 81 player in the state of Georgia.

Here are some highlights of the Bulldogs’ newest offensive tackle from Toliver’s junior season:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire