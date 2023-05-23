Highlights: Georgia’s newest commit, massive OT Marcus Harrison

Three-star 2024 offensive tackle recruit Marcus Harrison committed to the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday.

The talented offensive tackle plays for St. Francis High School in Hamburg, New York. Harrison, who also competes in track and field, committed to Georgia over the Wisconsin Badgers.

The 6-foot-8, 295-pound offensive tackle holds over a dozen scholarship offers. The St. He is ranked as the No. 606 recruit in the country and the No. 48 offensive tackle, per247Sports.

Enjoy some junior year highlights of Georgia’s newest commitment.

