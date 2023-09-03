Highlights: Georgia football’s season opener vs. UT Martin
The Georgia Bulldogs have now won 18 straight college football games after defeating the UT Martin Skyhawks 48-7. Georgia has now won 19 straight home games and 10 straight season openers.
The preseason No. 1 Bulldogs got out to a sluggish start. Georgia held a 17-0 halftime lead before opening up a larger margin in the second half.
Quarterback Carson Beck, wide receiver Mekhi Mews, tight end Brock Bowers, and safety Malaki Starks all had standout performances for the Bulldogs in Georgia’s win. Tight end Oscar Delp and quarterback Brock Vandagriff also played well for the Dawgs.
What were the top highlights from Georgia’s season opener against UT Martin?
Carson Beck rushing touchdown
Beck with a little shimmy to the 🏠
Watch live on SEC Network+#GoDawgs | @carsonbeck01 pic.twitter.com/te5qSn1KFR
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 2, 2023
Mekhi Mews scores 54-yard touchdown
One to remember for @mekhi_mews_21
Watch live on SEC Network+#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/LMVHyChSw7
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 3, 2023
Brock Vandagriff finds Oscar Delp for touchdown
.@BrockVandagriff ➡️ @DelpOscar
Watch live on SEC Network+#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/jdExJnf3eI
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 3, 2023
Brock Vandagriff looked sharp in limited action against UT Martin.
Georgia fans light up Sanford Stadium
About last night 🤩#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/AeuZPeLcB9
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 3, 2023
It was Georgia’s first night game since 2021.
Kyron Jones pick-six
.@KyronKj SAVAGE 🔱#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/Vg9LX5giel
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 3, 2023
Another angle of Beck's touchdown run
Carson Beck 👀@GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/jxQbsNsdQD
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 2, 2023
Georgia enters Sanford Stadium
Football time in … #Georgia pic.twitter.com/JdfogQkFAk
— MikeGriffith32 (@MikeGriffith32) September 2, 2023
Video courtesy of DawgNation’s Mike Griffith.