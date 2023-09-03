Highlights: Georgia football’s season opener vs. UT Martin

The Georgia Bulldogs have now won 18 straight college football games after defeating the UT Martin Skyhawks 48-7. Georgia has now won 19 straight home games and 10 straight season openers.

The preseason No. 1 Bulldogs got out to a sluggish start. Georgia held a 17-0 halftime lead before opening up a larger margin in the second half.

Quarterback Carson Beck, wide receiver Mekhi Mews, tight end Brock Bowers, and safety Malaki Starks all had standout performances for the Bulldogs in Georgia’s win. Tight end Oscar Delp and quarterback Brock Vandagriff also played well for the Dawgs.

What were the top highlights from Georgia’s season opener against UT Martin?

Carson Beck rushing touchdown

Beck with a little shimmy to the 🏠 Watch live on SEC Network+#GoDawgs | @carsonbeck01 pic.twitter.com/te5qSn1KFR — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 2, 2023

Mekhi Mews scores 54-yard touchdown

Brock Vandagriff finds Oscar Delp for touchdown

Brock Vandagriff looked sharp in limited action against UT Martin.

Georgia fans light up Sanford Stadium

It was Georgia’s first night game since 2021.

Kyron Jones pick-six

Another angle of Beck's touchdown run

Georgia enters Sanford Stadium

Video courtesy of DawgNation’s Mike Griffith.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire