Highlights: Georgia football commits show out in high school games
The Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart currently have the No. 1 recruiting class in the country in the class of 2024. Georgia has 26 total commitments in the class of 2024.
Five-star Georgia quarterback Dylan Raiola helped Buford High School defeat St. Frances Academy 18-0 in a nationally ranked game. Raiola faced a tough defense, but found a way to move the football and connect on some key passes.
Four-star Georgia commit Ny Carr has a big game for Colquitt County. Carr had an excellent catch in Colquitt County’s big win over Dutch Fork. Offensive tackle commit Daniel Calhoun helped pave the way for Walton High School against Grayson.
Let’s take a look at how Georgia football recruits performed in their high school games over the weekend:
Four-star receiver Ny Carr
.@NyCarr1 CAUGHT THAT 😳
Following play, @FannNeko TD pass to @_MarkeseWilson @CCPackersFball 21, @dfhsfootball 0, 2nd Q 6:16 @SBLiveSports @SBLiveGA @SBLiveSC @NEGARecruits @GHSFdaily @OfficialGHSA #HSFB pic.twitter.com/vt21AnMeGy
— Andy Villamarzo (@Andy_Villamarzo) August 20, 2023
Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola
Dylan Raiola. Cannon. 👀#GoDawgs #Buford pic.twitter.com/IhwOLmA9t4
— Athens Steve (@rainy_steve) August 19, 2023
Raiola hits KJ Bolden
Fantastic throw from #UGA QB commit Dylan Raiola.
He hits #FSU commit KJ Bolden for the score.
Buford leads 15-0 pic.twitter.com/wtq1q4yruk
— Matt DeBary (@MattDeBary) August 19, 2023
Four-star offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun
Daniel Calhoun (@danielcalhoun00) putting another opponent in the dirt pic.twitter.com/YVSLkAGYfy
— Jed May (@JedMay_) August 20, 2023
Calhoun is the left tackle wearing No. 77 on this play.
4-star ATH Demello Jones
UGA commit Demello Jones. #Godawgs pic.twitter.com/i83Ti0wGMJ
— TT7 Productions (@TT7Productions) August 19, 2023
More Daniel Calhoun highlights: pass blocking
Daniel Calhoun is doing well this… #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/D6XL9DmG9n
— Jeremy Johnson (@JeremyO_Johnson) August 20, 2023
Five-star 2025 offensive tackle wears Georgia gloves
Number 1 Overall Player @DavidLSandersJr in 2025 class. Rocking UGA gloves and UGA towel. In his game yesterday. pic.twitter.com/5BQ4UuKeTH
— TT7 Productions (@TT7Productions) August 20, 2023
David Sanders, a Georgia football recruiting target, and Providence Day School won a big season opening game played in Charlotte, North Carolina.