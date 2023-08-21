Highlights: Georgia football commits show out in high school games

The Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart currently have the No. 1 recruiting class in the country in the class of 2024. Georgia has 26 total commitments in the class of 2024.

Five-star Georgia quarterback Dylan Raiola helped Buford High School defeat St. Frances Academy 18-0 in a nationally ranked game. Raiola faced a tough defense, but found a way to move the football and connect on some key passes.

Four-star Georgia commit Ny Carr has a big game for Colquitt County. Carr had an excellent catch in Colquitt County’s big win over Dutch Fork. Offensive tackle commit Daniel Calhoun helped pave the way for Walton High School against Grayson.

Let’s take a look at how Georgia football recruits performed in their high school games over the weekend:

Four-star receiver Ny Carr

Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola

Raiola hits KJ Bolden

Fantastic throw from #UGA QB commit Dylan Raiola. He hits #FSU commit KJ Bolden for the score. Buford leads 15-0 pic.twitter.com/wtq1q4yruk — Matt DeBary (@MattDeBary) August 19, 2023

Four-star offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun

Daniel Calhoun (@danielcalhoun00) putting another opponent in the dirt pic.twitter.com/YVSLkAGYfy — Jed May (@JedMay_) August 20, 2023

Calhoun is the left tackle wearing No. 77 on this play.

4-star ATH Demello Jones

More Daniel Calhoun highlights: pass blocking

Five-star 2025 offensive tackle wears Georgia gloves

Number 1 Overall Player @DavidLSandersJr in 2025 class. Rocking UGA gloves and UGA towel. In his game yesterday. pic.twitter.com/5BQ4UuKeTH — TT7 Productions (@TT7Productions) August 20, 2023

David Sanders, a Georgia football recruiting target, and Providence Day School won a big season opening game played in Charlotte, North Carolina.

