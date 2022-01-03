Highlights: Georgia football beats Michigan to win Orange Bowl

The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Michigan Wolverines 34-11 in the Orange Bowl to advance to the national championship against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Kirby Smart and Georgia jumped to a 27-3 lead in the first half. Quarterback Stetson Bennett threw touchdowns passes to Brock Bowers, Jermaine Burton and James Cook.

Defensively, cornerback Derion Kendrick had two interceptions and linebacker Nakobe Dean forced a fumble. The Wolverines averaged 3.4 yards per carry against UGA’s strong front seven.

Stetson Bennett and the Georgia offense did not turn the ball over.

Highlights: Dawgs score early, often

Georgia football set the tone early to dominate Michigan. The Bulldogs will have memories for life from the Orange Bowl, but these Dawgs aren’t done yet.

➡️ Swipe to relive the best moments from the CFP Orange Bowl win over Michigan‼️ Up next ⏩ #NationalChampionship#GoDawgs | #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/UrORrY35hI — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 3, 2022

Play of the game? Travon Walker overwhelms Michigan's center

My favorite play of the game was not as notable as the rest of Georgia’s highlights. Georgia defensive end Travon Walker stuffed Michigan for no gain on a run play in the first quarter.

Walker and the UGA defensive front bullied Michigan’s talented offensive line all night, but was especially unkind on this play:

TRAVON WALKER. FOLKS pic.twitter.com/qqoEmYoxeu — YOUR FAV CAR SALESMAN (@Trey2Trigger) January 1, 2022

Georgia's offensive line up to the task

Michigan has two elite edge rushers in Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. The Wolverines failed to get Georgia in many obvious passing situations. Michigan only generated a pair of quarterback hurries and no sacks.

It was the Wolverines’ worst defensive line performance of the season. Jamaree Salyer, Warren McClendon, and company deserve a lot of credit for Georgia’s productive game on offense.

Aidan Hutchinson has played 27 gms over the past 3 seasons w/at least 25 snaps. He’s had 2+ Total QB pressures in every one of those 27 games except 2: – last night’s #OrangeBowl against #UGA – bowl game against #Bama 2 yrs agopic.twitter.com/Uqtg09BsH0 — Brent Rollins (@BrentRollinsPhD) January 1, 2022

Fun postgame celebration

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart impressed mini-basketball scouts and connoisseurs across the country with a dazzling display of dexterity to distribute oranges following UGA’s victory:

Kirby Smart and the Dawgs were launching oranges 😂#CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/dgBYFaXnQm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 1, 2022

