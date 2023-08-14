Highlights: Georgia Bulldogs in NFL preseason Week 1
NFL preseason Week 1 is often times when rookies made their NFL debuts. Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett had a strong debut for the Los Angeles Rams. Bennett connected on a touchdown pass and helped the Rams go on three scoring drives.
Bennett was not the only former Georgia Bulldog to score in preseason Week 1. George Pickens, and Zamir White both scored touchdowns. Several former Dawgs made plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.
What were some of the top plays from Georgia Bulldogs in preseason Week 1?
Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens scores 33 yard touchdown
Pickett to Pickens 🔥
📱: Stream #PITvsTB on NFL+
— NFL (@NFL) August 11, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles RB D"Andre Swift jukes defender, lowers the boom
D'Andre Swift making 'em miss 😮 @DAndreSwift
📺: #PHIvsBAL on @NFLNetwork
📺: #PHIvsBAL on @NFLNetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+
— NFL (@NFL) August 12, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles DB Kelee Ringo breaks up pass
🙅🙅🙅@KeleeRingo | #PHIvsBAL | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/B9PkEgiqkI
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 13, 2023
Los Angeles Rams QB Stetson Bennett throws touchdown pass
Back like he never left.#LACvsLAR on @nflnetwork
pic.twitter.com/q2ChmSAu6I
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) August 13, 2023
Las Vegas Raiders RB Zamir White scores touchdown
The Raiders score on their opening drive!
📺: #SFvsLV on @NFLNetwork
📺: #SFvsLV on @NFLNetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+
— NFL (@NFL) August 13, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles DL Jalen Carter gets quarterback hit
Jalen Carter's first snap with the @Eagles
📺: #PHIvsBAL on @NFLNetwork
📺: #PHIvsBAL on @NFLNetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+
— NFL (@NFL) August 12, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles DL Nolan Smith gets quarterback pressure
Great dip move by Nolan Smith against the LT pic.twitter.com/hc8J793JXF
— Aidan Doc🧸 (@AidanDoc_) August 13, 2023
Zamir White makes nice gain behind good blocking
Zamir White getting some outstanding blocking from the Raiders OL to start this game pic.twitter.com/fQ2eYRlV6o
— Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) August 13, 2023