Highlights: Georgia Bulldogs in NFL preseason Week 1

NFL preseason Week 1 is often times when rookies made their NFL debuts. Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett had a strong debut for the Los Angeles Rams. Bennett connected on a touchdown pass and helped the Rams go on three scoring drives.

Bennett was not the only former Georgia Bulldog to score in preseason Week 1. George Pickens, and Zamir White both scored touchdowns. Several former Dawgs made plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

What were some of the top plays from Georgia Bulldogs in preseason Week 1?

Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens scores 33 yard touchdown

Philadelphia Eagles RB D"Andre Swift jukes defender, lowers the boom

Philadelphia Eagles DB Kelee Ringo breaks up pass

Los Angeles Rams QB Stetson Bennett throws touchdown pass

Las Vegas Raiders RB Zamir White scores touchdown

Philadelphia Eagles DL Jalen Carter gets quarterback hit

Philadelphia Eagles DL Nolan Smith gets quarterback pressure

Great dip move by Nolan Smith against the LT pic.twitter.com/hc8J793JXF — Aidan Doc🧸 (@AidanDoc_) August 13, 2023

Zamir White makes nice gain behind good blocking

Zamir White getting some outstanding blocking from the Raiders OL to start this game pic.twitter.com/fQ2eYRlV6o — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) August 13, 2023

