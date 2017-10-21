Highlights from Friday's NHL games

(The Sports Xchange) - Here's a recap of Friday's NHL action:

Penguins 4, Panthers 3

Conor Sheary scored the go-ahead goal with 2:53 left to play to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Friday night.

With the Penguins on the power play, Sheary beat goalie James Reimer with a backhander. The Penguins, who went 3-for-4 on their power play, also got goals from Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin with the man advantage.

Malkin added an assist on Crosby's goal in the second period as Pittsburgh beat the Panthers for the second time in one week.

Crosby has five goals and five assists while Malkin has three goals and seven assists on the season. Goalie Matt Murray (28 saves) earned both wins against Florida, although this was the first home loss of the season for the Panthers in three games.

Capitals 4 Red Wings 3 (OT)

Alex Ovechkin scored on the power play 1:56 into overtime to give Washington the victory over Detroit.

Ovechkin hammered a slap shot into the top corner on the glove side past Wings goalie Petr Mrazek for his NHL-leading 10th goal of the season, ending Washington's three-game losing streak and extending Detroit's losing skid to three games.

T.J. Oshie sent the game to overtime with 1:01 left in regulation when he stuffed the puck past Mrazek (33 saves) from the edge of the goal crease during a Capitals power play. Tomas Tatar scored a pair of third-period goals to put the Wings up 3-2.

Sharks 3, Devils 0

Martin Jones stopped all 28 shots he faced as San Jose blanked New Jersey.

Jones earned his 16th career shutout. As good as he was, Jones was also somewhat lucky as three shot attempts by the Devils struck iron, including a short-handed attempt by Adam Henrique that hit the post 6:20 into the second period when the score was still 2-0.