Highlights: Fresno State stuns No. 13 UCLA after an unforgettable fourth quarter

No. 13 UCLA football lost a heartbreaker on Saturday night, falling to visiting Fresno State 40-37 after an unforgettable fourth quarter. The lead changed four times in the game’s final seven minutes with the two starting quarterbacks completely dialed in. Dorian Thompson-Robinson was excellent for the Bruins (358 total yards, 3 touchdowns). But Jake Haener had a performance for the ages for Fresno State, passing for 455 yards and two touchdowns including a game-winning 13-yard strike to Jalen Cropper with 14 seconds left.

  • No. 13 UCLA stunned by Jake Haener and Fresno State in 40-37 loss

    Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener's late-game heroics proved too much for UCLA to overcome in a 40-37 loss at the Rose Bowl.

  • Fresno State’s Jake Haener leads stunning game-winning drive while enduring hip pain

    Fresno State's Jake Haener with a remarkable performance against UCLA on Pac-12 After Dark

  • Haener lifts Fresno State to 40-37 upset of No. 13 UCLA

    Fresno State's Jake Haener was able to overcome a crushing hit to his right hip to lead the Bulldogs to an upset victory over No. 13 UCLA. Haener threw for 455 yards, including the go-ahead touchdown pass to Jalen Cropper with 14 seconds remaining, as the Bulldogs beat the Bruins 40-37 Saturday night at the Rose Bowl. Haener had to be at his best in a game that saw four lead changes over the final 7:27 after the Bulldogs had a 23-10 lead at halftime.

  • Jake Haener, Fresno State finish off epic 40-37 upset of No. 13 UCLA

    There were three touchdowns scored in the final 2:55 of regulation, resulting in an epic finish.

  • UCLA vs. Fresno State: Three things to know

    A look at how UCLA and Fresno State match up for a nonconference game Saturday night at the Rose Bowl.

