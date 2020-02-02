Highlights: Four Sun Devils score at least 18 points as Arizona escapes with an 87-83 win over Washington

Arizona men's basketball was able to hold on to take a 87-83 thriller over host Washington on Saturday night in Seattle. The Sun Devils relied on four of their go-to guys as Rob Edwards (18 points), Romello White (18 points), Alonzo Verge Jr. (18 points), and Remy Martin (19 points) all had big nights in the win. With the defeat, Washington's struggles in close conference games continue. Seven of the Huskies' 8 conference losses have come by six points or fewer.

