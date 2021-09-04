Highlights: Four different Colorado running backs find the end zone in the Buffs’ 35-7 season-opening win over Northern Colorado

Colorado football got its season started off on the right foot, taking down visiting Northern Colorado by a final of 35-7 on Friday, September 3rd in Boulder. The Buffs dominated the run game, out gaining Northern Colorado 281-17 on the ground. Jarek Broussard, the reigning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, led the Buffs with 94 rushing yards and scored the first touchdown of the game on a one-yard run in the second quarter. But he was hardly alone, with Ashaad Clayton-Johnson, Alex Fontenot, and Deion Smith also finding the end zone. Quarterback Brendon Lewis went 10/15 for 102 yards including his first touchdown, a 17-yard laser to Montana Lemonious-Craig.