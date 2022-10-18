Highlights of former Tar Heels in action in Week 6 of the NFL season

The National Football League is entering week seven, but before we get there, we have to highlight what some former Tar Heels did this past weekend.

UNC’s presence in the NFL is steadily growing as some former Heels have become star guys for their respective teams. In Pittsburgh, Mitch Trubisky came in for an injured Kenny Pickett and led the Steelers to a 20-18 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Linebacker Cole Holcomb filled up the stat sheet again for Washington, and running back Michael Carter got the chains moving in the Jet’s win over the Greenbay Packers. These performances and more helped establish North Carolina’s name in the NFL.

Now, as we wait for Thursday night football, we look at some highlights by your favorite Heels this past weekend.

Mitch Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 16: Mitch Trubisky #10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers shakes hands with Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the game at Acrisure Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh defeated Tampa Bay 20-18. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

After being benched at the half against the Jets two games ago, Trubisky got another shot after rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett was ruled out mid-game with a concussion. Trubisky came in hot, completing 9 of 12 passes for 144 yards and one touchdown. This game was Trubisky’s best performance of the season, leading the Steelers to an upset win over the Buccaneers.

INCREDIBLE THROW BY TRUBISKY AND INCREDIBLE CATCH BY CLAYPOOL TO CONVERT ON THIRD DOWN! pic.twitter.com/FT21Ft54LV — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) October 16, 2022

Michael Carter, New York Jets

Oct 16, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) runs with the ball against the New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) during the second half at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Wm. Glasheen/Appleton Post-Crescent-USA TODAY NETWORK

Carter has started to see his workload go down with the emergence of Breece Hall. However, that hasn’t stopped Carter from making an impact scoring two touchdowns two games ago and showcasing a monstrous run this past weekend.

Carter finished with six carries for 41 yards.

This 1 .. 2 Punch.. is Boss. Realize Michael Carter can do it to you too! #jets #takeflight pic.twitter.com/OcZnlphX1j — 🗽NYJETS🗽TWEETZ🗽 (@NYJETSTWEETZ) October 17, 2022

Cole Holcomb, Washington Commanders

Oct 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) is tackled by Washington Commanders defensive end Efe Obada (97) and Washington Commanders linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Holcomb has been on fire as of late, causing havoc for opposing offenses as a tackle machine. He showcased those skills again Thursday night, beating the Chicago Bears 12-7. Holcomb was all over the field, finishing with seven total tackles, including stopping the Bears from converting on 4th and goal.

Holcomb ended the night tied for the team-led total tackles on Washington, finishing with seven total tackles in the game.

The @Commanders defense comes up with a goal line stop!#WASvsCHI on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/0NxrLlxiBS pic.twitter.com/JYCAQFewjc — NFL (@NFL) October 14, 2022

