Highlights of former Tar Heels in action in Week 5 of the NFL season

The National Football League is in full force as week six creeps up, but before we get there, we must acknowledge some Tar Heels who stood out this past weekend.

Week five started wrong for former UNC running back Javonte Williams, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear. The explosive back had earned the starting spot for this season while splitting half the workload with backup Melvin Gordon.

This weekend was better for other Tar Heels as Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown scored his first NFL touchdown and followed up with his second in the same game. New York Jets running back Michael Carter also crossed the goal line twice in his team’s 40-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Not only did former offensive Tar Heels have a great showing, Washington’s linebacker Cole Holcomb filled up the stat sheet in the 21-17 loss to Tennessee. Holcomb finished with 15 total tackles on Sunday, and one was a tackle for loss.

As we prepare for another week in the NFL, we look at some vital moments from Tar Heels in week six.

Dyami Brown, Washington Commanders

Oct 9, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) is congratulated by quarterback Carson Wentz (11) after scoring a touchdown during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Brown hasn’t had the best start to an NFL career, failing to score in his rookie campaign. However, the Tar Heel fan favorite had a breakout game in week five, showcasing the skills that had Brown’s name echoing through Kenan Memorial Stadium.

Brown saw four targets, catching two for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

#Commanders WR Dyami Brown has 105 yards and 2 TDs today — a couple weeks after randomly catching shade from Amon-Ra St. Brown.pic.twitter.com/6ZgpeVxyH0 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 9, 2022

Michael Carter, New York Jets

Oct 9, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Carter has seen his workload dwindle with the emergence of rookie running back Breece Hall. However, the touches Carter did get in the Jets 40-17 win over Miami saw the Tar Heel produce two rushing touchdowns. There’s no answer on which running back will lead the workload as it’s shifted the last few weeks, but the two-headed running back monster has worked out so far.

Carter finished with 21 rushing yards on ten carries and two touchdowns.

Michael Carter scores a TD and immediately hit the waddle against the Dolphins. The disrespect!!! pic.twitter.com/Zi6xg7Jemt — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 9, 2022

Cole Holcomb, Washington Commanders

Oct 9, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball as Washington Commanders linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) makes the tackle during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Holcomb had a monstrous performance for Washington on Sunday. The four-year Tar Heel dominated, showcasing his sure tackling ability by cleaning up tackles left and right. Holcomb had been off to a slow start but turned on the pressure that got him to 142 total tackles last season.

Holcomb led the team with 15 total tackles and 1TFKL.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire