Highlights of former Tar Heels in action Week 2 of the NFL preseason

Richard Adkins
·2 min read
The NFL regular season is near as week two of preseason football is behind us and one again some former North Carolina players made an impact.

This season should be fruitful for Carolina fans, as many former players are not only gearing up in the NFL but are written on a few depth charts as starters.

Mitch Trubisky is in the driver seat to lead the huddle this season in Pittsburgh, while Javonte Williams is set as the lead back in a split workload for the Denver Broncos.  Running back Ty Chandler looks to be making a case for a spot in Minnesota with 10 carries for a 6.9-yard average, and Antonio Williams looks to secure a spot with the New York Giants.

As the season continues, we will highlight some Tar Heels for break-out performances. Here are highlight plays from your favorite UNC players.

Tomon Fox seals the game

Ty Chandler burst through for the Touchdown!

Sam Howell throws it right on the money

Antonio Williams bull dozes for 8-yard carry

Andre Smith showing a quick burst to make the tackle

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire

