Highlights of former Tar Heels in action in Week 3 of the NFL season

The National Football League has wrapped up week three, and some Tar Heels significantly impacted their teams’ outcomes.

North Carolina has become more prominent in the NFL, giving UNC fans plenty to cheer about this weekend. Some players are looking to keep their starting roles, like quarterback Mitch Trubisky in Pittsburgh and New York Jets running back Michael Carter.

Some former Tar Heels continue to make a name for themselves, like Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams and Houston Texans defensive back M.J Stewart. Meanwhile, Las Vegas wide receiver Mack Hollins delivered his best game yet.

As we prepare for another crazy week in the NFL, we look at some vital moments from Tar Heels in week three.

Mack Hollins, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) catches the ball for a touchdown under pressure from Tennessee Titans cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

The Tar Heel who had the best weekend in the NFL is Las Vegas wide receiver Hollins. After seeing eight targets the week prior, Hollins became the goto wide receiver again, showcasing his route running abilities in his best game to this date. Hollins was thrown at ten times, reeling in eight of those balls for a blockbuster 158 yards. The performance wasn’t enough for the Raiders, losing 24-22 to the Tennessee Titans.

Hollins finished with 158 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos

Sep 25, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA;Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) runs the ball against San Francisco 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. (31) and defensive end Samson Ebukam (56) in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Another game means another chance to see Williams bulldoze over defenders to move the chains. The two-year running back did see a dip in his offensive snap count this weekend, only being a part of 45% of the snaps versus the 65% a week prior. Despite that, Williams still saw the same amount of rushing attempts as last weekend with 15.

Williams finished with 58 rushing yards for 3.8 YPC and caught three passes.

Javonte Williams makes Talanoa Hufanga and Emmanuel Moseley miss #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/EYWbBDJWQv — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) September 26, 2022

Mitch Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers

Sep 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) throws a pass against the Cleveland Browns in the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The most pressured Tar Heel currently in the NFL has to be Steelers quarterback Trubisky, whose starting job appears to hang on by a thread. As fans chant for rookie QB Kenny Pickett, Trubisky continues to hold the starting job for now, with echoes of confidence from Mike Tomlin making it known that the Steelers are sticking with Trubisky. The former UNC QB played another game of mistake-free football. However, he didn’t reasonably light it up either, with the Steelers falling short 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns.

Trubisky completed 20 out of 32 passes for 207 yards, one rushing touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

M.J Stewart, Houston Texans

HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 11: M.J. Stewart #29 of the Houston Texans reacts after making a tackle during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Texans were in a battle of the trenches where the game came down to the final second. Texans defensive back Stewart didn’t fill up the stat sheet but played a significant role in moving the chains for Houston in a fake punt. The trick play caught the Chicago Bears off guard, with Stewart being the ball handler that crossed the marker to get Texans a new set of downs. Sadly for Stewart, that sneak wasn’t enough, with Houston losing 23-20.

Stewart finished with one rushing attempt for three yards, and one tackle.

The Texans ran a fake punt and got it with M.J. Stewart! #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/YiBkPbQTwf — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) September 25, 2022

