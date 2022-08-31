Highlights of former Tar Heels in action in week three of the NFL preseason

The NFL regular season countdown has officially started as the final preseason games wrapped up this past weekend, and some former North Carolina players made an impact.

UNC fans are in for a treat, with many former Tar Heels favorites set to make their team’s final 53-man roster. This season should be good for some former Tar Heels, with many players getting the nod as starters on the depth chart.

Among those starters is quarterback Mitch Trubisky who will take over for the Steelers, beating out Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett for the job.

Running back Javonte Williams earned the starting job in Denver with expectations of splitting carries with Melvin Gordon. However, some former UNC players are on the cuff to make the final 53, making this final preseason weekend one of the most important.

As the season continues, we will highlight some Tar Heels for break-out performances. Here are highlight plays from your favorite UNC players.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Sam Howell scrambles out to move the chains

Sam Howell with the elusiveness! pic.twitter.com/5MU4uB9xbb — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) August 28, 2022

Mitch Trubisky shows off his arm

Ty Chandler burst through the defensive line

#Vikings rookie RB Ty Chandler is legit pic.twitter.com/A3MGeBHs9U — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) August 28, 2022

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire