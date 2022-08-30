Highlights from Florida commits over first full weekend high school action

High school football is in full swing across the country and that means there are highlights to watch from Florida’s commitments in the class of 2023.

While everyone was in action, high school clips are tougher to find than college football clips or NFL action. A good chunk of the class has some sort of media available, though, so that’s what we’re looking at here today.

Four-star running back Treyaun Webb had the best week with 191 yards on 18 carries in a 48-40 win on Friday. Four-star receiver Eugene Wilson III also shined with six catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

Aidan Mizell left his game early with an apparent knee injury in the first quarter and didn’t return, but Gator Country’s Nick Marcinko noted that he appeared to be okay watching from the sidelines.

Florida’s quarterback commit, Marcus Stokes, had a rough day, completing just five of 20 pass attempts for 76 yards and an interception. He did manage to score a rushing touchdown to make up for the turnover, though.

Creed Whittemore, who is listed as an athlete, was 10-14 for 126 yards and a touchdown Thursday. He added 71 yards on the ground and a pair of scores on a field that was ruined by the weather.

Three-star wide receiver Tyree Patterson had a nice 100-yard game with a touchdown despite a team loss Friday.

4-star WR Aidan Mizell - Boone High School (Orlando, Florida)

4-star WR Eugene Wilson III - Gaither High School (Tampa, Florida)

4-star DB Jordan Castell - West Orange High School(Winter Garden, Florida)

4-star CB Sharif Denson - Bartram Trail High School (Jacksonville, Florida)

4-star RB Treyaun Webb - Trinity Christian High School (Jacksonville, Florida)

4-star WR Andy Jean - Miami Northwestern Senior High

4-star ATH Aaron Gates - Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg, Georgia)

4-star ATH Creed Whittemore - Bucholz High School (Gainesville, Florida)

3-star WR Tyree Patterson - Eustis High School

