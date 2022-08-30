Highlights from Florida commits over first full weekend high school action

High school football is in full swing across the country and that means there are highlights to watch from Florida’s commitments in the class of 2023.

While everyone was in action, high school clips are tougher to find than college football clips or NFL action. A good chunk of the class has some sort of media available, though, so that’s what we’re looking at here today.

Four-star running back Treyaun Webb had the best week with 191 yards on 18 carries in a 48-40 win on Friday. Four-star receiver Eugene Wilson III also shined with six catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

Aidan Mizell left his game early with an apparent knee injury in the first quarter and didn’t return, but Gator Country’s Nick Marcinko noted that he appeared to be okay watching from the sidelines.

Florida’s quarterback commit, Marcus Stokes, had a rough day, completing just five of 20 pass attempts for 76 yards and an interception. He did manage to score a rushing touchdown to make up for the turnover, though.

Creed Whittemore, who is listed as an athlete, was 10-14 for 126 yards and a touchdown Thursday. He added 71 yards on the ground and a pair of scores on a field that was ruined by the weather.

Three-star wide receiver Tyree Patterson had a nice 100-yard game with a touchdown despite a team loss Friday.

4-star WR Aidan Mizell - Boone High School (Orlando, Florida)

One of the only clips I got of Aidan Mizell in action last night due to his early exit. Mizell is on the right side of the screen, holding his block long enough for the Boone RB to pick up the first down. pic.twitter.com/5X0ZDOHCaA — Nick Marcinko (@nick_marcinko) August 27, 2022

4-star WR Eugene Wilson III - Gaither High School (Tampa, Florida)

Yeah, #Gators WR commit Eugene Wilson III is a special player. Another dominant performance last night. He locked down at cornerback as well. Have fun with this one, @KearyColbert.https://t.co/MPUGymyB8a pic.twitter.com/jvL1wUoqRB — Corey Bender (@Corey_Bender) August 27, 2022

4-star DB Jordan Castell - West Orange High School(Winter Garden, Florida)

Story continues

Very strong week one performance from #Gators DB commit @Jordan_Castell. Impressive range on this play and a great job of high-pointing the ball. Just one of over a handful of Under Armour All-Americans in #UF’s class. Full highlights: https://t.co/UWnEEvd94k pic.twitter.com/m3NlzkpUUZ — Corey Bender (@Corey_Bender) August 28, 2022

4-star CB Sharif Denson - Bartram Trail High School (Jacksonville, Florida)

Nothing big, but Gators commit Sharif Denson not shying away from contact last night. Thanks, @JStCyrTV pic.twitter.com/xfWEpShmJC — David Waters – Gators Breakdown (@GatorDave_SEC) August 27, 2022

4-star RB Treyaun Webb - Trinity Christian High School (Jacksonville, Florida)

Florida 4-⭐️ RB commit Treyaun Webb was not going to be stopped on this touchdown.https://t.co/iL7I22Bzgnpic.twitter.com/v71Q0i9rGk — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) August 27, 2022

4-star WR Andy Jean - Miami Northwestern Senior High

#Gators commit Andy Jean continues to prove he is one of the better route runners in his class.#UF holds commitments from five quality receivers and they all compliment one another very well. @KearyColbert is doing work on the trail. https://t.co/bptwvSj4Fb @1typeandy pic.twitter.com/2acaQlwv2y — Corey Bender (@Corey_Bender) August 28, 2022

4-star ATH Aaron Gates - Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg, Georgia)

4-star ATH Creed Whittemore - Bucholz High School (Gainesville, Florida)

The claws were out on Thursday night as the Buchholz Bobcats defeated the Columbia Tigers 31-14. UF commit Creed Whittemore had the following to say about the game. ⁦@c_whit115⁩ ⁦@BuchholzFB⁩ pic.twitter.com/8OpTXAS3Kc — Ellie Shreve (@ellie_shreve) August 26, 2022

3-star WR Tyree Patterson - Eustis High School

Our MGG athlete recruit WR Tyree Patterson had a PERFORMANCE last night. Four catches, 100 receiving yards and one TD to be exact. Oh and he’s committed to the Florida Gators in 2023. 🔥 @Ree1411 pic.twitter.com/gBd7L5XS59 — My Got Game (@mygotgame) August 27, 2022

[listicle id=90345]

[listicle id=90158]

[listicle id=90347]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire