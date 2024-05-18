HIGHLIGHTS: Five-run fifth propels Rams to victory over Mavericks in South Central Region

SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Angelo State baseball team moved to 2-0 in South Central Region #2 as the Rams knocked off Colorado Mesa 15-8 to move one win away from punching their ticket to the South Central Super Regionals.

The Rams would find themselves trailing after the first inning, but in the second, Justin Harris would give ASU their first lead of the game with a two-run home run.

The Mavericks would tie the game up at two in the third, but Harris would once again hit another two-run home run to left field in the fourth to give the Rams a two-run lead once again.

Angelo State would add to it in the fourth as Jacob Guerrero would single up the middle scoring Hunter Holt to push the Rams lead to 5-2.

After Mesa would once again make it a one-run game, the Rams would begin to pull away with a five-run fifth highlighted by two clutch hits by Christian Garnette and Conagher Sands as both would plate home two runs. When the fifth was all said and done, ASU would lead it 10-5.

Braxton Pearson would get the start for the Rams, throwing five innings, allowing five runs on seven hits while striking out four picking up his sixth win of the season.

Angelo State would tack on a run in the sixth, and seventh, before a three-run eighth to give the Rams a 15-8 victory.

Caleb Heuertz would toss an inning in relief striking out one, before Colby Casey would throw the final three innings allowing three runs while striking out two.

The Rams move to 38-18 on the year and will play (3) West Texas A&M on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST in Grand Junction. If the Buffs win that one, it would force a winner-take-all game at 7 p.m. with the winner advancing to the South Central Super Regionals.

