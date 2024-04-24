Highlights from FIVE games are all right here. What a night.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — On a jam-packed Tuesday night, look no further than KREX 5 Sports for all of the action.

Click that video above, sit back and enjoy.

Scores from the five high school games I was at:

Baseball

Grand Junction (11-6) 2 Central (8-8) 1

Palisade (13-4-1) 11 Durango (8-7) 0

Girls Soccer

Montrose (10-0-2) 2 Grand Junction (3-5-2) 1

Palisade (10-1-1) 2 Central (3-6-2)

Girls Lacrosse

Grand Junction (8-4) 16 Summit (4-8) 5

