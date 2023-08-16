Highlights from the first day of Commanders/Ravens joint practice
The Washington Commanders’ first day of joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens will best be remembered for the multiple brawls. Fortunately, nothing got out of hand as things were settled quickly, and the teams got in some good work.
It was a good day for Washington’s offense, particularly quarterback Sam Howell. Howell shined in 11-on-11 work with his accuracy and decision-making.
New Washington owner Josh Harris was in attendance for the first day of practice with the Ravens, and legendary Washington coach Joe Gibbs joined him.
Here is a collection of some of the top videos and photos from the Commanders’ first day of joint practice with the Ravens.
Sam Howell
Dyami, Jahan (the move) and Terry in 1 on 1s with Sam Howell. pic.twitter.com/w0UnCpr0ma
— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 15, 2023
Terry McLaurin vs. Marlon Humphrey
Terry McLaurin vs. Marlon Humphrey is very, very fun to watch: pic.twitter.com/m49iUxKgjl
— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 15, 2023
Jahan Dotson working guys over
Jahan Dotson wins his rep pic.twitter.com/c8sA6zrERG
— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 15, 2023
Feisty Forbes
And here it is. The first fight of joint practices between the #Ravens and #Commanders.
Tylan Wallace vs. Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
Devin Duvernay flying in.
Laquon Treadwell with a good shot too.
Mark Andrews involved in another scirmish on the next snap. pic.twitter.com/j4Eb8g6YGb
— Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) August 15, 2023
Cheap shot to Danny Johnson
REALLY HEATING UP!#Ravens tight end Mark Andrews body slams #Commanders CB Danny Johnson
Shoves and scuffles ensue#HTTC @nbcwashington @JPFinlayNBCS pic.twitter.com/RopNJUbvKz
— NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) August 15, 2023
Jonathan Allen in midseason form
don't mess with @jonallen93_ 😳 pic.twitter.com/p8LckKWv9A
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 15, 2023
So is Daron Payne
👀 @94yne in mid-season form pic.twitter.com/Q70KKSq55h
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 15, 2023
Coach Gibbs and owner Josh Harris in town
S/o to @JoeGibbsRacing for joining us in Baltimore today! pic.twitter.com/BkPXncly8f
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 15, 2023
A compilation
Day 1 of joint practices ✔️ pic.twitter.com/vrYVrYXj0H
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 15, 2023