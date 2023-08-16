Highlights from the first day of Commanders/Ravens joint practice

The Washington Commanders’ first day of joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens will best be remembered for the multiple brawls. Fortunately, nothing got out of hand as things were settled quickly, and the teams got in some good work.

It was a good day for Washington’s offense, particularly quarterback Sam Howell. Howell shined in 11-on-11 work with his accuracy and decision-making.

New Washington owner Josh Harris was in attendance for the first day of practice with the Ravens, and legendary Washington coach Joe Gibbs joined him.

Here is a collection of some of the top videos and photos from the Commanders’ first day of joint practice with the Ravens.

Sam Howell

Dyami, Jahan (the move) and Terry in 1 on 1s with Sam Howell. pic.twitter.com/w0UnCpr0ma — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 15, 2023

Terry McLaurin vs. Marlon Humphrey is very, very fun to watch: pic.twitter.com/m49iUxKgjl — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 15, 2023

Jahan Dotson working guys over

Jahan Dotson wins his rep pic.twitter.com/c8sA6zrERG — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 15, 2023

Feisty Forbes

Cheap shot to Danny Johnson

Jonathan Allen in midseason form

So is Daron Payne

Coach Gibbs and owner Josh Harris in town

S/o to @JoeGibbsRacing for joining us in Baltimore today! pic.twitter.com/BkPXncly8f — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 15, 2023

A compilation

Day 1 of joint practices ✔️ pic.twitter.com/vrYVrYXj0H — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 15, 2023

