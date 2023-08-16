Highlights from the first day of Commanders/Ravens joint practice

Bryan Manning
·2 min read

The Washington Commanders’ first day of joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens will best be remembered for the multiple brawls. Fortunately, nothing got out of hand as things were settled quickly, and the teams got in some good work.

It was a good day for Washington’s offense, particularly quarterback Sam Howell. Howell shined in 11-on-11 work with his accuracy and decision-making.

New Washington owner Josh Harris was in attendance for the first day of practice with the Ravens, and legendary Washington coach Joe Gibbs joined him.

Here is a collection of some of the top videos and photos from the Commanders’ first day of joint practice with the Ravens.

Sam Howell

Terry McLaurin vs. Marlon Humphrey

Jahan Dotson working guys over

Feisty Forbes

Cheap shot to Danny Johnson

Jonathan Allen in midseason form

So is Daron Payne

Coach Gibbs and owner Josh Harris in town

A compilation

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire