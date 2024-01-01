Highlights from the Falcons-Bears New Year’s Eve matchup

The Atlanta Falcons came into Week 17 looking to build upon a dominant win over the Indianapolis Colts, but Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears were too much for the team to overcome on Sunday.

Atlanta put together a lackluster performance on both sides of the ball, and even Younghoe Koo missed two early field goals. Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw three interceptions and the defense gave up over 300 yards to Fields alone.

Check out the top plays from Chicago’s 37-17 win over Atlanta on New Year’s Eve.

London breaks Julio Jones' record for catches through 1st 2 seasons

Fields and Moore connect for big play

The 1-2 punch getting going early 💫 📺: #ATLvsCHI on CBS pic.twitter.com/tWjpGmGLVb — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 31, 2023

DJ Moore opens the game with a touchdown

Bears extend their lead

Justin Wheels strikes again 🔥 📺: #ATLvsCHI on CBS pic.twitter.com/CqX7uL9XGc — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 31, 2023

Tyler Allgeier gets the Falcons on the board

TYLER ALLGEIER ALL THE WAY!! 📺 CBS | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/Ec8t0YUYMs — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 31, 2023

Bears bring down Heinicke

Bears score another TD

Taylor Heinicke throws interception

Justin Fields breaks away from Falcons defense

Heinicke scrambles for TD

Heinicke for 6! 📺 CBS | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/1ZxO30EoF1 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 31, 2023

Heinicke throws second interception

Full game highlights from Week 17

