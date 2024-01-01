Highlights from the Falcons-Bears New Year’s Eve matchup
The Atlanta Falcons came into Week 17 looking to build upon a dominant win over the Indianapolis Colts, but Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears were too much for the team to overcome on Sunday.
Atlanta put together a lackluster performance on both sides of the ball, and even Younghoe Koo missed two early field goals. Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw three interceptions and the defense gave up over 300 yards to Fields alone.
Check out the top plays from Chicago’s 37-17 win over Atlanta on New Year’s Eve.
London breaks Julio Jones' record for catches through 1st 2 seasons
Record-breaking catch for @DrakeLondon_!
📺 CBS | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/CKSf1Hp22o
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 31, 2023
Fields and Moore connect for big play
The 1-2 punch getting going early 💫
📺: #ATLvsCHI on CBS pic.twitter.com/tWjpGmGLVb
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 31, 2023
DJ Moore opens the game with a touchdown
Go DJ, that's my DJ 😎
📺: #ATLvsCHI on CBS pic.twitter.com/3RH06ewzoI
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 31, 2023
Bears extend their lead
Justin Wheels strikes again 🔥
📺: #ATLvsCHI on CBS pic.twitter.com/CqX7uL9XGc
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 31, 2023
Tyler Allgeier gets the Falcons on the board
TYLER ALLGEIER ALL THE WAY!!
📺 CBS | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/Ec8t0YUYMs
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 31, 2023
Bears bring down Heinicke
Welcome to Dexter's Laboratory 🧪
📺: #ATLvsCHI on CBS pic.twitter.com/nre7WZt0c0
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 31, 2023
Bears score another TD
.@roschon finds the end zone 🤘
📺: #ATLvsCHI on CBS pic.twitter.com/aAH6kKEzZx
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 31, 2023
Taylor Heinicke throws interception
What a grab by @TJEdwards8 👀
📺: #ATLvsCHI on CBS pic.twitter.com/ITOmnJkS7E
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 31, 2023
Justin Fields breaks away from Falcons defense
JustIncredible 🤯
📺: #ATLvsCHI on CBS pic.twitter.com/Qr1QaumMG5
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 31, 2023
Heinicke scrambles for TD
Heinicke for 6!
📺 CBS | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/1ZxO30EoF1
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 31, 2023
Heinicke throws second interception
.@kyler_gordon's spidey senses were tingling 🕷️
📺: #ATLvsCHI on CBS pic.twitter.com/unkKA6vl0Y
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 31, 2023
Full game highlights from Week 17
[lawrence-related id=129414,129412,129328,129328]