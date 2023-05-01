Highlights for every rookie drafted by the Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hauled in eight players in the 2023 NFL draft. With this list, you can see why.

From the team’s first pick in DT Calijah Kancey to the team’s last pick in EDGE Jose Ramirez, every college player that is drafted can always boast some impressive tape. Bucs Wire has compiled college highlights for every player the Bucs drafted, so you can see just what makes each of them special for yourself.

Checkout the list below:

DT Calijah Kancey

OG Cody Mauch

EDGE YaYa Diaby

LB SirVocea Dennis

TE Payne Durham

CB Josh Hayes

WR Trey Palmer

EDGE Jose Ramirez

