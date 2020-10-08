Watch highlights of Detroit Red Wings' 2020 NHL draft picks

As the Detroit Red Wings continue to make picks Wednesday in the 2020 NHL draft, here's where you can find highlights for each selection:

Lucas Raymond, No. 4 pick overall

The 18-year-old winger from Sweden was taken fourth overall. Raymond plays for Frolunda in the Swedish Hockey league and earned praise from analysts for his playmaking, hockey IQ and shooting ability. However, there are concerns about the 5-foot-10, 170-pounder's size and strength on the puck.

- Video from Wolf Hockey YouTube channel

This slightly longer video highlights, along with his scoring, Raymond's skating ability in all areas and his passing skills.

- BigWhite06 YouTube channel

Wallinder, an 18-year-old defenseman, was the Wings' first second-round selection, (32nd overall). The towering Swede stands 6-4, weighs 190 pounds and is likely to fill that frame out even more, analysts say. His strengths include his agility and puck-carrying at his size while there are concerns about his strength and ability to finish plays on offense.

- Prospect Film Room YouTube channel

This video breaks down some of his recent growth and future potential.

- Draft Dynasty YouTube channel

The third Swede taken with Wings' three picks so far, Niederbach is an 18-year-old center checking in at 5-11, 170 pounds. Analysts like his ability to read the ice and sense pressure on offense as well as his physicality and intelligence in off-the-puck defense. He plays for Frolunda's junior team.

This video is an analysis of Niederbach's fit at the next level, since highlights seem to be rare.

- The Hockey Guy YouTube channel

Cross Hanas (pick No. 55)

Hanas was taken as the Wings' third pick of the second round. He is a 6-foot, 170-pound left wing from Texas who played with the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League. Hanas earns high marks for his quick feet and creative hands when he handles the puck. He's more of a scorer than facilitator but has shown flashes in his playmaking.

- WHL YouTube channel

Donovan Sebrango (pick No. 63)

Sebrango, a Canadian defenseman with an eye for offense, was the first pick of the third round after racking up 30 goals in the Ontario Hockey League in 2019-20. The 18-year-old is regarded as a good passer and even better skater who plays with a physical edge. However, Sebrango (6-1, 190) must improve his decision-making and shot accuracy.

- OHL YouTube channel

He's also turned some heads for dropping the gloves in a Canadian Hockey League top prospects game.

- SPORTSNET YouTube channel

Eemil Viro (pick No. 70 pick)

The Wings went with another defender Wednesday: 6-foot 170-pound Eemil Viro. Viro, 18, is from Finland, where he spent much of 2019-20 playing for TPS in the Liiga, the country's top league. He impresses with his stick use, passing and skating, but has to put on quite a bit more size and needs to work on his positioning.

- TheHockeyEdits YouTube channel

Sam Stange (pick No. 97)

The 6-foot, 200-pound right winger will compete for the University of Wisconsin after playing for Sioux City in the United States Hockey League. Stange, 19, is a native of Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Here is just a sample of what @DetroitRedWings draft pick and current @BadgerMHockey Sam Stange (@sam_stange3) brings to the ice. Highlights from his senior season at @Husky_Hockey #SS13 #nhldraft2020 pic.twitter.com/Gp3SMTW6ye — Justus Cleveland (@JustusCleveland) October 7, 2020

- @JustusCleveland Twitter account

While Sam Stange hockey highlights aren't apparent on YouTube, a Sam Stange high school baseball highlight is out there. Just look at that lefty swing.

Jan Bednar (pick No. 107)

Bednar, selected with the Wings' second pick of the fourth round, just turned 18 at the end of the summer and competed against men this past season in the top Czech league. A 6-4, 196-pound Czech goalie, Bednar is said to move well in the crease and has great anticipation and athleticism. He struggled against higher competition last season and must improve the use of his blocker.

