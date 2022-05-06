Highlights of every new Bears undrafted rookie free agent

The Chicago Bears welcomed a new crop of rookies in the 2022 NFL draft, which includes 11 players and 16 undrafted free agents, who will be looking to earn a coveted roster spot starting this weekend at rookie minicamp.

There are some intriguing names on that list, including Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn, Iowa State tight end Chase Allen, Florida offensive tackle Jean Delance and Duquesne wide receiver Cyrus Holder.

All in all, Chicago signed five wide receivers, three linebackers, three defensive backs, two tight ends, one defensive lineman, one offensive lineman and one running back.

Here are highlights of every new Bears undrafted rookie:

LB Jaylan Alexander, Purdue

TE Chase Allen, Iowa State

LB C. J. Avery, Louisville

S Amari Carter, Miami

OT Jean Delance, Florida

DT Micah Dew-Treadway, Minnesota

I feel like Micah Dew-Treadway wants all the smoke & then some. pic.twitter.com/r9cnEF9Qtm — Mostly Always (@Mostly_Always) November 23, 2020

MICAH DEW-TREADWAY MAKING SOME PLAYS sim, foi contra o Tyler Linderbaum https://t.co/MzTzqQ6nIC pic.twitter.com/zoRcZjrjad — cristian DRAFT (@Cristianspfc_) February 27, 2022

CB Allie Green IV, Missouri

WR Cyrus Holder, Duquesne

CB Jaylon Jones, Ole Miss

WR Landon Lenoir, Southern Illinois

WR Henry Litwin, Slippery Rock

LB Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin

WR Kevin Shaa, Liberty

WR Savon Scarver, Utah State

RB Master Teague, Ohio State

TE Jake Tonges, California

