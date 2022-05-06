Highlights of every new Bears undrafted rookie free agent
The Chicago Bears welcomed a new crop of rookies in the 2022 NFL draft, which includes 11 players and 16 undrafted free agents, who will be looking to earn a coveted roster spot starting this weekend at rookie minicamp.
There are some intriguing names on that list, including Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn, Iowa State tight end Chase Allen, Florida offensive tackle Jean Delance and Duquesne wide receiver Cyrus Holder.
All in all, Chicago signed five wide receivers, three linebackers, three defensive backs, two tight ends, one defensive lineman, one offensive lineman and one running back.
Here are highlights of every new Bears undrafted rookie:
LB Jaylan Alexander, Purdue
TE Chase Allen, Iowa State
LB C. J. Avery, Louisville
S Amari Carter, Miami
OT Jean Delance, Florida
DT Micah Dew-Treadway, Minnesota
I feel like Micah Dew-Treadway wants all the smoke & then some. pic.twitter.com/r9cnEF9Qtm
— Mostly Always (@Mostly_Always) November 23, 2020
MICAH DEW-TREADWAY MAKING SOME PLAYS
sim, foi contra o Tyler Linderbaum https://t.co/MzTzqQ6nIC pic.twitter.com/zoRcZjrjad
— cristian DRAFT (@Cristianspfc_) February 27, 2022
CB Allie Green IV, Missouri
WR Cyrus Holder, Duquesne
CB Jaylon Jones, Ole Miss
WR Landon Lenoir, Southern Illinois
WR Henry Litwin, Slippery Rock
LB Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin
WR Kevin Shaa, Liberty
WR Savon Scarver, Utah State
RB Master Teague, Ohio State
TE Jake Tonges, California
