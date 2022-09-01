Highlights of every new Bears roster addition

The Chicago Bears made several roster moves after setting their initial 53-man roster. They claimed six players off of waivers, which was the most in the league.

That included former first-round offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, who lasted just one year in Las Vegas before being a surprise cut. Another surprise cut was former Vikings defensive tackle Armon Watts, who comes to Chicago as an upgrade at the nose tackle position.

Chicago also claimed comeback Josh Blackwell, defensive end Kingsley Jonathan, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and tight end Trevon Wesco.

In corresponding roster moves, Chicago waived rookie offensive lineman Zachary Thomas, defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga, linebacker Caleb Johnson and cornerback Duke Shelley. They also terminated the contract of linebacker Joe Thomas and placed receiver Tajae Sharpe on injured reserve.

The Bears have welcomed six new members to the roster. Here are highlights of each of them:

OL Alex Leatherwood

NT Armon Watts

CB Josh Blackwell

DE Kingsley Jonathan

LB Sterling Weatherford

TE Trevon Wesco

