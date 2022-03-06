Highlights: Evan Battey's career-high 27 points lead Colorado men's basketball past Utah as Buffs reach 20 wins
- Evan BatteyCollege basketball player (2019–2020) Colorado
Evan Battey made six 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 27 points as Colorado men's basketball cruised past Utah 84-71 to close the regular season. With the win, the Buffaloes improved to 20-10 overall and 12-8 in the Pac-12. They have won seven of their last eight games.