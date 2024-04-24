HIGHLIGHTS: Eleazar Hernandez’s Grand Slam helps the Eagles bounce back with district victory over the Cougars

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Christoval Cougars hosted the Eldorado Eagles in some District 5-2A action out on the diamond.

The Eagles were sitting comfortably in that top spot in district heading into this one, with Christoval sitting in fourth.

Eldorado would strike first in the first inning, bringing in two runners.

The Cougars would respond with a run in the bottom of the first off a Blaze Webber ground ball, scoring in Ben McCann.

But the difference maker in this one would be Eleazar Hernandez grand slam in the second inning to extend the Eagles lead 11-1 and bring in himself and three other runners.

Christoval would cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the second to fight their way back

Eldorado takes the one 12-8 over the Christoval Cougars and will be back in action this Friday to close out their regular season, this time at home taking on Christoval. The first pitch in the season finale will start at 5:00 p.m., but Senior Night activities for the Eagles will start at 4:30 p.m.

