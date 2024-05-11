HIGHLIGHTS: Eldorado looks to bounce back in game two of the Area round against Albany

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Eldorado Eagles are coming off a phenomenal 16-2 overall regular season in 2024 and they were looking to take care of business in round number two of the playoffs after getting the BYE in Bi-District.

Eldorado took on the Albany Lions over at Donsky Field, Friday evening with first pitch starting at 5:00 p.m.

Albany would jump out to the early 2-0 lead in the first inning and the Eagles were not able to find anything off the pitches in the bottom of the first inning, giving the Lions the 2-0 lead heading into the second inning.

Eldorado would keep Albany off the board in the second and in the bottom of of second the Lions catcher was caught sleeping and Jason Covarrubiaz would come on home off a wild pitch, stealing home to put the Eagles on the board.

Jonnie Rae Adame would get a nice hit off the Albany pitcher, hitting one into the outfield, enough to bring home Marcos Flynn giving Eldorado the 3-2 lead over the Lions.

But both Adame’s wanted in on the action, this time Mike Adame’s turn, taking the shot passed the bases, down on the ground and that’ll bring in Jonnie extending Eldorado’s lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the second.

The Eagles drop this one, 15-5 and will be back in action Saturday afternoon at 1:00 over at Abilene Cooper High School in game two, looking to keep their post season alive.

