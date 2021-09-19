Highlights: Eight touchdowns power Huskies past Arkansas State, 52-3, and to their first win of the season

The Washington Huskies got into win column in dramatic fashion on Saturday afternoon, taking down visiting Arkansas State by a final of 52-3 in Seattle. The Huskies jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first half after amassing 388 total yards of offense to put the game out of reach by halftime. Dylan Morris had his strongest game of the year, passing for 367 yards and three touchdowns. Washington's 52 points were the most points scored by the Huskies in the Jimmy Lake era.