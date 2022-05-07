Highlights of the Eagles 2022 undrafted free agent class of 12 players

The Philadelphia Eagles officially welcomed 5 new members to their roster with their 2022 NFL draft class, and the wealth of young talent set to hit the roster won’t be reduced to that group of players.

On Friday, the Eagles announced the signings of 12 undrafted rookies free agents ahead of rookie minicamp this weekend, which runs Friday through Saturday.

After drafting no cornerbacks in the draft, Philadelphia added four cover guys through undrafted free agency. They also signed three offensive linemen.

Here’s a look at those undrafted free agents and the highlights to match.

CB Josh Blackwell

Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The former Duke cornerback didn’t record an interception during his college career, but he is a tough, press-man cornerback with excellent speed and short-area quickness.

FS Reed Blankenship



3 Mtsu Vold Dominion Football

One of the prizes of this group out of Middle Tennessee State, Blankenship logged 110 tackles to go with a career-best 10.0 TFLs, nine pass breakups, and three fumble recoveries during his final season.

Look for Blankenship to be a player to watch at free safety going forward.

Kennedy Brooks, RB, Oklahoma

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The 5-foot-11, 209-pound Brooks became the fourth player in school history to post three 1,000-yard rushing seasons and he could be the Eagles’ power back to watch.

Britain Covey, WR, Utah

Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

A high school quarterback who transitioned to a receiver at Utah, Covey is a 25-year-old return specialist who set the school record for career punt return yards (1,092) and ranks in the top three in program history in career punt returns (92), receptions (184), and all-purpose yards (4,241).

William Dunkle, OL, San Diego State

(AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)

A massive offensive lineman, Dunkles started 30 games for San Diego State and didn’t allow a single sack over the course of his career, earning Second-Team All-American and First-Team All-Mountain West honors in 2021.

San Diego State's William Dunkle projects well as a power guard in the NFL (reminds me of Mike Iupati), but he also has a bright future as a bouncer. RG73 was throwing dudes out of the damn club. pic.twitter.com/s44SdiSePF — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) April 10, 2022

Noah Elliss, DT, Idaho

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Idaho defensive lineman Noah Elliss (DL07) runs in the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Elliss signed with Mississippi State as a four-star recruit before pivoting to Idaho, where Luther is the defensive line coach.

In 2019, Noah started four of five games played (11 tackles) before suffering a season-ending injury.

THIS IS NOAH ELLISS. And that is a bullrush. (I messed up on who he was before) That is REALLY impressive power. pic.twitter.com/pfEopVGlJ5 — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) January 29, 2022

This past season he broke out as an honorable mention All-Big Sky Conference selection after logging 46 tackles, 6.5 for loss with one sack, and three pass breakups.

Noah Elliss is a big boy pic.twitter.com/sSnnDiw00p — Philly Nation (@Philly__Nation) May 1, 2022

Ali Fayad, LB, Western Michigan

Sep 21, 2019; Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The 22-year-old Fayad was the MAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 after recording 13 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 40 total tackles. He graded out as one of the top pass rushers (14th among players who played 50 percent of pass rush snaps) in all of college football this past season, according to Pro Football Focus. Fayad finished his WMU career with 33.5 career sacks, the third most in school history and he’ll be a player to watch.

Ali Fayad. Helicopter. SACK. His bag is overflowing and I love it. pic.twitter.com/VZqcArRfw5 — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) January 31, 2022

Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson

Ncaa Football Cheez It Bowl Iowa State Vs Clemson

The Eagles didn’t draft a cornerback over the weekend, but they landed one of college football’s top cover guys, signing former Clemson star Mario Goodrich to a massive, $217,000 guaranteed undrafted free agent deal.

During his career at Clemson, Goodrich logged 84 tackles (0.5 for loss), 15 pass breakups, five interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery, while playing 1,116 snaps over 47 games (16 starts).

During his final season with the Tigers, Goodrich earned third-team All-America honors from PFF and first-team All-ACC status, along with the MVP of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl.

Mario Goodrich went undrafted… He has every chance of winning the CB2 spot in Philadelphia and was easily Clemson’s best corner last year pic.twitter.com/SyYX8UFlWS — Liam Jenkins (@LiamJenkinsPSN) April 30, 2022

Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A solid player for the Crimson Tide, Jobed logged 129 tackles, 18 pass breakups, and three picks in his Tide career.

Alabama CB Josh Jobe still out there. Projected as a 4th-round prospect, has the range and ball skills to play safety as well. Eagles better run to that UDFA market. pic.twitter.com/iD97LpRO9j — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) April 30, 2022

Josh Sills, OL, Oklahoma State

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys offensive lineman Josh Sills (72) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A versatile player who can flourish at multiple positions, started all 13 games at left guard in 2021, garnering First-Team All-Big 12 honors.

Hell of a block by Josh Sills on last first down conversion of the game. Wins leverage, flips hips, Warren hits the hole. Sills with the flex after. Ballgame. pic.twitter.com/6TlnMNzHlC — Adam Paul America (@AdamLunt817) October 18, 2021

Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

(AP Photo/John Locher)

A two-time Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, Strong ranks third in program history in passing yards (9,368) and passing touchdowns (74).

Jarrid Williams, OL, Miami

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The 25-year-old who spent time at Houston and Miami graded out as the fourth-best tackle in the ACC in 2021, per Pro Football Focus.

Focus on the RT in this clip… drives his man to the ground. GET ME JARRID WILLIAMS. pic.twitter.com/9V9D29jg7E — Kev 🙌🏻🐠🐬🔥 (@Smith31Kev) May 1, 2020

