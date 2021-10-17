Highlights: DTR and Charbonnet star as UCLA football tops Washington 24-17 to stay undefeated on the road
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet were excellent in UCLA football's 24-17 road win over Washington on Saturday, October 16th in Seattle. Thompson-Robinson collected 270 total yards (183 passing and 87 rushing) and three touchdowns while Zach Charbonnet rushed for 131 yards on 21 attempts. With the win, UCLA improves to 5-2 (3-1) including a perfect 3-0 mark on the road. Washington quarterback Dylan Morris collected 184 yards with a passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown.