Highlights: Drew Peterson's late 3 lifts No. 16 USC men's basketball past Oregon 70-69 in Eugene
No. 16 USC men's basketball defeats Oregon by a final score of 70-69 on Saturday, Feb. 26 in Eugene. USC improves to 25-4 overall and 14-4 in conference, while Oregon drops to 18-11 overall and 11-7 in Pac-12 play.