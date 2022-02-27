Highlights: Drew Peterson's late 3 lifts No. 16 USC men's basketball past Oregon 70-69 in Eugene

Trojan Sports

With March Madness approaching, this USC basketball team continues to flash its flair for the dramatic. After winning on a buzzer-beater last Sunday vs. Washington State and then needing two overtimes to prevail at Oregon State on Thursday, the No. 16-ranked Trojans did it again Saturday at Oregon. USC trailed for most of the final 3 minutes in what had been a back-and-forth game all night, but Drew Peterson drained a wide-open 3-pointer coming out of a timeout to put the Trojans ahead with 11.5 seconds left and the defense held strong on the other end to close out a 70-69 win at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.