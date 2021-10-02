Highlights: Drake London, USC’s offense dominates in 37-14 victory against Colorado

USC football defeats Colorado 37-14 on Saturday, Oct. 2 in Boulder. Junior wide receiver Drake London becomes the first USC player with at least 100 receiving yards in four of his first five games since Robert Woods in 2011 after totaling nine receptions for 130 yards and one touchdown against the Buffs. Kedon Slovis completed 19-of-29 pass attempts for 276 yards and three touchdowns. The Trojans improve to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in conference, while Colorado drops to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.