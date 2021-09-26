Highlights: Dorian Thompson-Robinson combines for four touchdowns as No. 24 UCLA football opens Pac-12 play with 35-24 victory over Stanford

No. 24 UCLA football opens conference play with a 35-24 victory against Stanford on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Stanford Stadium. Senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson finished 18-of-28 on pass attempts for 252 passing yards and two touchdowns, while also carrying the ball 17 times for 31 rushing yards and two touchdowns; marking his second career game with two rushing touchdowns. The Bruins improve to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in Pac-12 play, while the Cardinal drops to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in conference. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.