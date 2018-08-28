Highlights: Day 11 of the Asian Games

(Reuters) - Highlights of day 11 of the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang on Tuesday (times GMT):

China extended their lead at the top of the medal table after a string of solid performances in the track and field events on Tuesday, while Japan and South Korea retained their places in the top three.

1230 XIE DEFENDS HURDLES CROWN

China's Xie Wenjun has clinched back-to-back Asiad gold medals in men's 110 meters hurdles, becoming the third athlete to achieve this feat after his compatriots Yu Zhicheng and Liu Xiang.

1030 FIRST GOLD FOR SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia claimed their first gold of the Games of the meet in the Equestrian Team Jumping event, finishing ahead of Japan.

Defending champions Qatar took the bronze.

0945 SOUTH KOREA WIN WOMEN'S TEAM TRACK CYCLING GOLD

South Korea avenged their defeat at Incheon in 2014 with a dominant win, which saw them overlap defending champions China en route to victory in the women's team pursuit final.

Japan beat Hong Kong to claim the bronze medal.

0845 GIDEON, SUKAMULJO TRIUMPH IN ALL-INDONESIA DOUBLES FINAL

Indonesian badminton duo Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo secured a 13-21 21-18 24-22 win over compatriots Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Fajar Alfian in the men's doubles final.

0730 TAIWAN'S TAI OUTCLASSES SINDHU TO GRAB BADMINTON GOLD

Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying won gold in the women's badminton singles final with a 21-13 21-16 victory over India's world number two Pusarla V. Sindhu.

Tai, 24, won bronze four years ago in Incheon and also won gold at the Asian Championships in 2017 and 2018.

0710 SOUTH KOREA BEAT HOLDERS INDIA TO ARCHERY GOLD

South Korea won a shoot-off to beat holders India in the men's archery team compound final, completing a double triumph for the nation following their women's team success.

0620 CHRISTIE STUNS CHOU IN MEN'S BADMINTON FINAL

Indonesian Jonatan Christie dug deep to oust world number six Chou Tien-chen, of Taiwan, 21-18 20-22 21-15 in the men's badminton final, sparking huge celebrations from a partisan crowd at the venue.

Christie, who won two gold medals at the 2017 Southeast Asian Games, adds to the silver he won in the team event earlier in the Games.

0610 SOUTH KOREA RETAIN TEAM ARCHERY GOLD

South Korea have retained the gold medal in the women's team compound archery title after holding off a strong challenge from India, winning with a total score of 231-228.

Taiwan won the bronze medal after beating Iran.

0330 KIM EDGES LEE IN ALL-KOREAN ARCHERY FINAL

Kim Woo-jin, a two-time gold medalist at the 2010 Asian Games, earned a 6-4 victory over compatriot Lee Woo-seok in the men's recurve individual final.

Indonesian Riau Ega Agata Salsabilla clinched his first Asian Games medal, cheered on by the home crowd, as he beat Kazakhstan's Ilfat Abdullin to win the bronze.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond and Toby Davis)