Highlights from Day 1 of Chargers rookie minicamp

Friday marked the first day of Chargers rookie minicamp.

The event will run through the next two days and conclude on May 12.

This feature will include a collection of tweets from the session.

Read on to see a collection of the highlights and top tweets from the Bolts reporters in attendance.

class is in session pic.twitter.com/WPTNoxDOC0 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 11, 2024

junior’s always looked good in blue and yellow pic.twitter.com/KJpsQAIVGe — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 10, 2024

yeaaaah joe pic.twitter.com/5RaQFCu7xJ — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 10, 2024

u play like u practice + practice how u play pic.twitter.com/K0Qp2H5JXB — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 10, 2024

Chargers second round pick, WR Ladd McConkey pic.twitter.com/K25VYpskXy — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) May 10, 2024

#Chargers rookie WRs Ladd McConkey, Brenden Rice and Cornelius Johnson running some routes: pic.twitter.com/FiOrLgnfOH — Omar Navarro (@OmarNavarro____) May 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire