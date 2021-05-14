Highlights from Day 1 of Chargers’ rookie minicamp
Friday marked the first day of the Chargers rookie minicamp. The event will run through the next two days and come to an end on May 16.
This feature will include a collection tweets from team beat reporters from the session.
Read on to see a collection of the highlights and top tweets from the Bolts reporters in attendance.
let’s work, rooks pic.twitter.com/am7Strt9UK
— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) May 14, 2021
#Chargers rookie minicamp is underway! First round draft pick LT Rashawn Slater and second rounder CB Asante Samuel Jr. headline this camp. pic.twitter.com/oPJeV0iW3X
— Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) May 14, 2021
#Chargers LT Rashawn Slater going through left tackle drills. Quick feet. pic.twitter.com/IXZlVnDEVn
— Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) May 14, 2021
WR Josh Palmer #Chargers pic.twitter.com/nx58n1nM6m
— Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) May 14, 2021
Asante Samuel Jr. #Chargers pic.twitter.com/EdTnXlS6gD
— Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) May 14, 2021