Advertisement

Highlights from Day 1 of Chargers mandatory minicamp, trip to Camp Pendleton

gavino borquez
·1 min read

The Chargers wrapped up their first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

To see some of the action that went down at Hoag Performance Center and their trip to Camp Pendleton, here are a few clips from the team’s official Twitter account and members of the media.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire