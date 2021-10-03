Highlights: Daniels and Pearsall star in Arizona State's 42-23 road win over No. 20 UCLA

Jayden Daniels and Ricky Pearsall each had huge games as the Arizona State Sun Devils earned a significant 42-23 win against No. 20 UCLA on Saturday, October 2nd in Los Angeles. Daniels collected over 300 total yards while Ricky Pearsall caught a 65-yard touchdown and a 54-yard touchdown. On the Bruins side, Dorian Thompson-Robinson also combined for over 300 total yards, but it wasn't as the Sun Devils came away with the key Pac-12 South win.